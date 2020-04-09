Everything you need to know about face masks | COVID-19 Special

How useful are face masks during the coronavirus crisis? Experts can’t really agree on this: Should we wear them? And if so: who should wear them? Do they protect me, or the other person? And which types of masks make sense at all?

In many Asian countries, face masks are regarded as one of the main weapons in the fight against the coronavirus. And in China it’s even forbidden to be on the streets without a mask.

Here in Europe, we have mixed feelings about wearing masks. In times of scarcity many believe masks should be reserved for healthcare workers who depend on protection. But that view seems to have changed recently. Now more and more local authorities do recommend to wear masks in public.

