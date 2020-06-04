Ex-defence chief Mattis rips Trump for response to Floyd protests

Former US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has delivered a stinging blow to President Trump’s handling of the George Floyd protests.

The president’s response has come under widespread criticism, with the Pentagon notably indicating it was opposed to Trump’s idea of sending in the military.

Al Jazeera’s Mike Hanna reports from Washington, DC.

