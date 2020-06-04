-
Madeleine McCann: Police plea for help as German suspect revealed – Top stories this morning – BBC - 36 mins ago
-
Ex-defence chief Mattis rips Trump for response to Floyd protests - 38 mins ago
-
Brazil, Mexico coronavirus deaths hit daily record - 2 hours ago
-
The Brief: Where’s the money coming from for the EU Recovery Fund? - 2 hours ago
-
Floyd death: Three more officers charged; Chauvin charge upgraded - 3 hours ago
-
Our spring wildlife webcams live! 🐤🦊🐿 – Wed 3 June – Springwatch – BBC - 7 hours ago
-
‘Come November, we will remember’ George Floyd, says Rev Jesse Jackson - 12 hours ago
-
Coronavirus: Hard-hit Sweden admits it could have battled COVID-19 better - 13 hours ago
-
Protests erupt in London over death of George Floyd| LIVE - 13 hours ago
-
Sweden’s chief epidemiologist concedes too many people died - 13 hours ago
Ex-defence chief Mattis rips Trump for response to Floyd protests
Former US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has delivered a stinging blow to President Trump’s handling of the George Floyd protests.
The president’s response has come under widespread criticism, with the Pentagon notably indicating it was opposed to Trump’s idea of sending in the military.
Al Jazeera’s Mike Hanna reports from Washington, DC.
