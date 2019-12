Ex-Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn flees trial in Japan for Lebanon | DW News

Former Renault-Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn has apparenetly jumped bail in Japan where he was awaiting trial on financial misconduct charges. He is now in Lebanon, having arrived on a private aircraft. Ghosn holds Lebanese, Brazilian and French passports. He said in a statement he was seeking to avoid injustice and persecution by what he called “a rigged Japanese justice system.”

