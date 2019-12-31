Carlos Ghosn, who was awaiting trial in Tokyo, apparently skipped €12.3 million bail to reach Lebanon, which doesn’t have an extradition treaty with Japan.…

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2019/12/31/ex-nissan-chief-carlos-ghosn-flees-japan-for-lebanon-to-avoid-injustice

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live