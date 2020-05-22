-
China moves to end Hong Kong’s autonomy | DW News - 3 hours ago
Councils throw 1 June schools reopening plan into doubt – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 4 hours ago
Football matches resume in Costa Rica as virus curbs ease - 4 hours ago
Ex-world champion boxer coaches French hospital workers amid Covid-19 - 4 hours ago
Thailand lockdown: Jobless and trapped migrant workers in limbo - 5 hours ago
Hong Kong activists call for protest after China vows stronger security enforcement - 5 hours ago
Trump to withdraw US from Open Skies arms control treaty - 5 hours ago
Scotland lockdown: First minister announces lifting restrictions - 6 hours ago
Hydroxychloroquine global trials: Drug to be tested on UK health workers - 7 hours ago
Ex-world champion boxer coaches French hospital workers amid Covid-19
A former world champion boxer has stepped out of the gym and into a coaching role for some workers at a hospital near Paris. FRANCE 24 reports.
