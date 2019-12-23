Exclusive: Mexican cartel reveals ease of smuggling guns from US (Part 2)

Mexico is dealing with its highest murder rate on record, and the majority of firearms are being smuggled in from the US.

The issue has become an increasingly hot topic after the recent murders of several US citizens in the country.

In the second of a two-part investigation into arms trafficking between the US and Mexico, Al Jazeera’s John Holman talks to those gun-running and the hitmen using them.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Mexico #GunSmuggling