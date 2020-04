Exclusive: Niger’s Issoufou echoes warning that coronavirus could kill millions in Africa

In an exclusive interview with FRANCE 24, Niger’s President Mahamadou Issoufou discussed the Covid-19 pandemic which is spreading across the whole African continent. He called for a “Marshall Plan” from the international community to help African countries face the unprecedented health crisis.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en