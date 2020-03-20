Exclusive report: Investigating massacres in Sudan’s war-torn Darfur region

Since 2003, the Sudanese region of Darfur has been ravaged by a war behind closed doors. Ethnic massacres and bombings have left more than 300,000 people dead and millions of others displaced. Our reporters obtained extremely rare access to the region, where violence continues after the fall of longtime president Omar al-Bashir. This is their exclusive report.

