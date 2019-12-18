Exiled doctor calls on Uighurs across the world to speak out despite danger

Our Perspective guest is Halmurat Harri Uyghur, a Finland-based doctor who recorded a video denouncing Beijing and its treatment of Uighurs after his parents in China were taken to camps. He then launched a global campaign to get more and more of the diaspora to follow his lead, the #MeTooUighur movement was born and the stories have been flooding in ever since. People are asking for a sign of life of their loved ones who have been taken to what the Chinese government likes to call “reeducation camps”.

