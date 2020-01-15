‘Existential threat’: Report warns on China risk to human rights

The United States-based rights group Human Rights Watch says world leaders must fight “the most brutal and pervasive oppression China has seen in decades”.

In a damming report, the group highlighted the country’s crackdown on Hong Kong protesters and Uighur Muslims.

It also said the United Nations and international community should do more to condemn the injustices in China.

Al Jazeera’s James Bays reports from the United Nations in New York.

