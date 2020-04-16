Exit Strategies – How European countries are planning to lift their lockdown measures

Countries around Europe are battling with the question of how to lift restrictions as the economic cost of the pandemic is mounting. The curve of infections and the death toll have started to ease in many European countries promting some governments to begin lifting restrictions but despite these promising signs the UK is looking to follow France’s footsteps and extend their lockdown.Katy Dartford reports.

