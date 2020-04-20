Experts fear ‘catastrophic’ spread in Africa if virus left unchecked

While numbers in Africa remain relatively low, many fear the continent is only in early stages of the Covid-19 epidemic. The United Nations has warned Africa could suffer 300,000 deaths from the virus. Dr Peter Drobac, global health expert, Oxford University, says many countries are seeing benefits from lockdown and social distancing measures, however, these are harder to enact in poor communities.

