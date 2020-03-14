Experts raise doubts over Mexico preparations for coronavirus

Mexican authorities say they are prepared to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, with just 15 confirmed cases in the country.

But some health experts warn that the country is not applying lessons learned from the last global pandemic of H1N1, or swine flu.

Al Jazeera’s Manuel Rapalo reports from Mexico City.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Coronavirus