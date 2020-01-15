Share
0 0 0 0

Explainer: How the Green New Deal will change the way we live and work

44 mins ago

How does the EU plan to tackle climate change in economic terms? And how realistic are these plans?

Find out more: https://www.euronews.com/2020/01/15/european-green-deal-set-to-transform-economy-in-face-of-climate-threat

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1
Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live

Subscribe to our thematic channels:
NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB
Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1:

Follow us on all platforms and on all devices: https://www.euronews.com/follow-us

Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels

Leave a Comment