Explaining the Belgian government crisis…in under 3 minutes

The country remains without a government, and critical decisions on the climate crisis, budget and migration are on hold. The question is – will they beat their own score? From 2010-2011 Belgium got the Guinness World record for longest time without a government in peacetime.…

