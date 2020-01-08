Explaining the rise of populism in Central and Eastern Europe

Thirty years ago, the fall of the Berlin Wall ushered in the collapse of communism and a new era of democracy. It’s perhaps paradoxical, then, that the countries with the strongest populist movements today are located in Central and Eastern Europe. Our guest Roman Krakovsky says the reason for the rise of populism in these countries is far from just economic. He says it’s a mix of other factors, from some countries losing their populations in a demographic crisis, to others gaining populations due to the migrant crisis. He joined us for Perspective.

