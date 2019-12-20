Exploring the 21st century

When pushed to our absolute physical limits, what exactly are we capable of? How do exhaustion and fear affect our cognitive function? And what could the answers be as we adapt to the challenges of a changing planet? In Perspective, we sat down with Franco-Swiss explorer Christian Clot.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en