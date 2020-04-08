-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Extreme medical shortages in rebel-held Idlib city in Syria
Aid groups are concerned about the possibility of the coronavirus pandemic reaching rebel-held Idlib city in Syria.
Fears continue in the rebel-held Idlib city of northwest Syria as the pandemic sweeps the world.
Its population lives under extreme shortages of medicine, and supplies in its hospitals have been depleted by nearly 10 years of war.
Some in Idlib city have taken matters into their own hands, producing masks.
The production provides jobs for the locals, and for some of them, a hope for a better future.
Al Jazeera’s Sinem Koseoglu reports.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#AlJazeeraEnglish #Idlib #Coronavirus