Extreme speed biking: Colombian teens’ deadly rides

Teenagers in Colombia are whipping down steep highways on modified pushbikes, in a more extreme version of Gravity Biking, a sport invented in the United States.

Many youngsters say it helps them forget the troubles in their neighbourhoods, despite three bikers who died this year.

Al Jazeera’s Alessandro Rampietti reports from Medellin.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #GravityBiking #Colombia