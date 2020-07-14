-
New California closure orders will hamper recovery from coronavirus recession - 15 hours ago
-
Coronavirus: More than 13 million cases confirmed worldwide - 15 hours ago
-
USA: “Shame on you!” – Florida governor heckled over coronavirus response at Miami hospital - 15 hours ago
-
North Macedonia prepares for first election since name change – and it’s going to be close - 15 hours ago
-
Qatar blockade: ICJ due to rule on airspace rights dispute - 16 hours ago
-
Face coverings in shops to be compulsory from 24 July – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 16 hours ago
-
Bulgaria: Thousands hit Sofia for fifth day of anti-govt protests - 16 hours ago
-
War crimes prosecutors question Kosovo leader Thaci in The Hague - 16 hours ago
-
Macron to lay out Covid-19 crisis response at downsized Bastille Day - 18 hours ago
-
Macron to lay out Covid-19 crisis response at downsized Bastille Day - 18 hours ago
Face coverings in shops to be compulsory from 24 July – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC
Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn
Stream original BBC programmes FIRST on BBC iPlayer 👉 https://bbc.in/2J18jYJ
🔘 Subscribe and 🔔 @BBC News 👉 https://bit.ly/3a1zyip
🔘 Stream BBC News live on BBC iPlayer 🔴 https://bbc.in/3b64IVP
🔘 Coronavirus / Covid-19 information: What should I do? 👉 https://bbc.in/39VY5VV
🔘 Follow BBC News live updates here 👉 https://bbc.in/2JmUswL
Wearing a face covering in shops and supermarkets in England is to become mandatory from 24 July.
Get the full story 👉 https://bbc.in/3j18KUf
It’s Tuesday 14 July 2020. Get the latest news, sport, business and weather from the BBC’s Breakfast team live on iPlayer daily from 6am.
BBC Breakfast | @BBC News | BBC
#BBC #BBCiPlayer #BBCNews #BBCNewsLive #BBCCoronavirus #Coronavirus #Covid-19 #CoronavirusOutbreak #Corona #CoronavirusUK
All our TV channels and S4C are available to watch live through BBC iPlayer, although some programmes may not be available to stream online due to rights. If you would like to read more on what types of programmes are available to watch live, check the ‘Are all programmes that are broadcast available on BBC iPlayer?’ FAQ 👉 https://bbc.in/2m8ks6v.