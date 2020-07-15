Face coverings to become compulsory in England shops

Face coverings are to become compulsory in English shops from next week, bringing the country in line with other European nations.

England has been slow to impose the changes, favouring a supposedly “common-sense” approach to wearing masks.

But as the government tries to coax people from their homes and back to the shops, they hope making masks mandatory will help bolster the economy.

Al Jazeera’s Neave Barker reports from London.

