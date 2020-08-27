-
Face mask recycling: French firm finds way to re-use Covid waste
Face masks have become a key tool in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic but they are also proving a major new source of pollution, with used masks seen littering streets, countryside and waterways across the world. Now, a French start-up believes it has a solution.
