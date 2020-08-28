-
RNC acceptance speech: Comeback for Trump? | DW News - 15 mins ago
-
Face masks compulsory throughout Paris amid ‘undeniable resurgence’ of Covid-19 - 41 mins ago
-
Trump warns Biden will ‘demolish’ American dream | Watch @BBC News live on iPlayer – BBC - 49 mins ago
-
‘Tired of the democratic system’: Malians wonder what happens next after coup - 57 mins ago
-
Dozens of Beirut schools damaged by port blast won’t reopen this autumn - 2 hours ago
-
Hurricane Laura pummels Louisiana, killing several but sparing region the worst - 3 hours ago
-
Donald Trump closes Republican convention with defiant White House campaign speech - 3 hours ago
-
The Return of East Timor’s Children | 101 East - 3 hours ago
-
Belarus: Lukashenko ‘afraid of his own people’ claims opposition organiser - 12 hours ago
-
A review of Trump’s foreign policy records - 13 hours ago
Face masks compulsory throughout Paris amid ‘undeniable resurgence’ of Covid-19
Face masks are now compulsory throughout Paris from 8 am local time on Friday morning, French authorities announced on Thursday as they try to combat a resurgence in Covid-19 cases.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en