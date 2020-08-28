-
Putin: Russian forces ready to enter Belarus to end protests - 34 mins ago
-
UN peacekeepers in Lebanon: Beirut rejects attempt to reform mission - 36 mins ago
-
Japan’s PM Shinzo Abe resigns because of ill-health - 39 mins ago
-
Abe’s successor will have to manage ‘intractable’ issues - 42 mins ago
-
Is India’s government putting students’ lives at risk? | Inside Story - 42 mins ago
-
LIVE: Merkel holds annual summer news conference in Berlin - 44 mins ago
-
Face masks mandated throughout Paris, under-11s and people exercising exempt - 49 mins ago
-
Covid-19: ‘Not a single American who has needed a ventilator has been denied a ventilator’ (Trump) - 2 hours ago
-
USA: Protesters march around Kenosha courthouse after deadly shooting - 2 hours ago
-
Donald Trump is going ‘to keep fighting for four more years’ (Ivanka Trump) - 2 hours ago
Face masks mandated throughout Paris, under-11s and people exercising exempt
Face masks are now compulsory throughout Paris – with the rule coming into effect at 8am local time on Friday August 28 – as French authorities try to combat a resurgence in Covid-19 cases.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en