Face masks & Trump Tulsa rally: “It’s become a political issue”

Organizers of the first public #Trump rally since the #Coronavirus pandemic say they will be distributing #facemasks to those who pack a 19-thousand seat arena in Tulsa, Oklahoma but whether or not you wear them has become a sign of your political allegiance in the United States, says independent journalist George Lewinski.

The Daily Beast’s Anna Nemtsova in Nizhny Novgorod says she’s alarmed by Russian attitudes to face masks while La Croix Asia Editor Dorian Malovic feels Emmanuel Macron gave the wrong example when neither he nor Boris Johnson wore protection outside Number 10 Downing Street in London Thursday.

