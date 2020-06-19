-
Protesters topple Washington DC’s only Confederate statue after Juneteenth rallies - 3 hours ago
-
Review of 2m rule + Greta Thunberg interview – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 4 hours ago
-
Maestro Daniel Barenboim: Live music must survive the pandemic | Talk to Al Jazeera - 4 hours ago
-
LIVE: New Yorkers commemorate Juneteenth with march to City Hall - 12 hours ago
-
LIVE: Juneteenth rally in DC commemorates end of slavery in the US (PART 2) - 12 hours ago
-
Face masks & Trump Tulsa rally: “It’s become a political issue” - 12 hours ago
-
Germany: Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof to close a third of its branches and cut 6,000 jobs - 13 hours ago
-
USA: Juneteenth rally in DC commemorates end of slavery - 13 hours ago
-
USA: Protesters flood the streets of NYC for Juneteenth rally - 13 hours ago
-
USA: China attempting to “drive a wedge” between US and Europe, says Pompeo - 13 hours ago
Face masks & Trump Tulsa rally: “It’s become a political issue”
Organizers of the first public #Trump rally since the #Coronavirus pandemic say they will be distributing #facemasks to those who pack a 19-thousand seat arena in Tulsa, Oklahoma but whether or not you wear them has become a sign of your political allegiance in the United States, says independent journalist George Lewinski.
The Daily Beast’s Anna Nemtsova in Nizhny Novgorod says she’s alarmed by Russian attitudes to face masks while La Croix Asia Editor Dorian Malovic feels Emmanuel Macron gave the wrong example when neither he nor Boris Johnson wore protection outside Number 10 Downing Street in London Thursday.
More in #WorldThisWeek
Subscribe to France 24 now: https://f24.my/YouTubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
https://f24.my/YTliveEN
…
Visit our website: https://www.france24.com
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/France24_en