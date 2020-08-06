Facebook, Twitter pull Trump posts over COVID-19 misinformation

Twitter has temporarily restricted President Donald Trump’s campaign team from tweeting.

It was in response to a video of a Fox News interview with Trump, where he made false claims about COVID-19.

Twitter says the post violated its rules on COVID-19 misinformation, and the owner must remove it before they can tweet again.

The campaign appears to have complied.

Hours earlier, Facebook removed the same video from President Trump’s main page.

It was the first time Facebook removed one of Trump’s videos.

Al Jazeera’s Mike Hannah reports from Washington, DC in the US.

Rob Pegoraro is a freelance technology writer; he joined us previously through Skype from Washington, DC to discuss this. He believes the pandemic is playing a part in changing Facebook’s approach.

