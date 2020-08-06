-
Beirut blast: Why is Emmanuel Macron in Lebanon? - 39 mins ago
-
Bulgarian PM Borissov’s offer to step down fails to deter protesters - 49 mins ago
-
Poland: LGBT activists protest outside parliament as Duda arrives for swearing-in ceremony - about 1 hour ago
-
Survivors gather in Hiroshima to mark 75th anniversary of atomic bombing - about 1 hour ago
-
Facebook, Twitter pull Trump posts over COVID-19 misinformation - about 1 hour ago
-
Beirut explosion: Anger at officials grows in Lebanon after missed warnings - 2 hours ago
-
Crime in Argentina: Months of quarantine leave many vulnerable - 2 hours ago
-
US election: Trump repeats claim postal voting open to fraud - 2 hours ago
-
Beirut blast: Families desperate for news on missing relatives - 2 hours ago
-
Piacenza health workers “wear” their smiles to bring cheer to patients - 2 hours ago
Facebook, Twitter pull Trump posts over COVID-19 misinformation
Twitter has temporarily restricted President Donald Trump’s campaign team from tweeting.
It was in response to a video of a Fox News interview with Trump, where he made false claims about COVID-19.
Twitter says the post violated its rules on COVID-19 misinformation, and the owner must remove it before they can tweet again.
The campaign appears to have complied.
Hours earlier, Facebook removed the same video from President Trump’s main page.
It was the first time Facebook removed one of Trump’s videos.
Al Jazeera’s Mike Hannah reports from Washington, DC in the US.
Rob Pegoraro is a freelance technology writer; he joined us previously through Skype from Washington, DC to discuss this. He believes the pandemic is playing a part in changing Facebook’s approach.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#Trump #Coronavirus #COVID19