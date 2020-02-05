Fact-checking the economic claims in Trump’s State of the Union

Donald Trump used his State of the Union speech to hail the performance of the economy under his stewardship, but was everything he said true? Also today, we hear from French companies worried about disruption to supplies from the factories shuttered by the Chinese coronavirus quarantine.

