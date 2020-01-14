Fad? Dragons divided over jewellery candle craze! | Dragons’ Den – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Stream original BBC programmes FIRST on BBC iPlayer 👉 https://bbc.in/2J18jYJ

A pair of candle entrepreneurs try to convince the Dragons that their products can spark some serious profit.

Dragons’ Den is back with a positively festive feel. But seasonal goodwill is no guarantee of success for a new batch of entrepreneurs facing fiery multimillionaires Sara Davies, Touker Suleyman, Deborah Meaden, Tej Lalvani and Peter Jones.

Dragons’ Den | Series 17 Episode 8 | BBC

#BBC #BBCDragonsDen #BBCiPlayer

All our TV channels and S4C are available to watch live through BBC iPlayer, although some programmes may not be available to stream online due to rights. If you would like to read more on what types of programmes are available to watch live, check the ‘Are all programmes that are broadcast available on BBC iPlayer?’ FAQ 👉 https://bbc.in/2m8ks6v.