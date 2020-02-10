-
‘Fake news’, ‘enemy of the people’: Being an American journalist in the Trump presidency
With Donald Trump in the White House – and seeking re-election – American journalists have to deal with a president eager to attack the media as the “enemy of the people”. Whether it’s calling journalists out at rallies or tweeting personal attacks, Trump rarely misses an opportunity to undermine what he calls the “fake news media”. While pro-Trump Republicans are more openly critical of the press, polls show Americans’ overall trust in the media is weakening, while verbal or even physical attacks on journalists have increased since 2016. Our Washington correspondents report.
