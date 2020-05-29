-
Renault in crisis: Carmaker cuts 15,000 jobs worldwide to save 2 billion euros - 18 hours ago
-
Four days a week: Push for shorter morning week gets boost from New Zealand PM - 18 hours ago
-
Trump takes on Twitter: US president moves to curtail legal immunity for big tech - 18 hours ago
-
Polling Europe: Euronews survey shows public divided on pace of reopening - 18 hours ago
-
Reopening Europe: France and UK move to ease more lockdown restrictions - 18 hours ago
-
Coronavirus latest: French carmaker Renault to cut thousands of jobs - 18 hours ago
-
Coronavirus: Scotland begins to ease out of lockdown – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 19 hours ago
-
Hundreds of Pakistan children under 10 in Sindh with COVID-19 - 20 hours ago
-
Trump escalates Twitter, social media war after fact-check move - 20 hours ago
-
George Floyd: Protests over deadly arrest rock US’s Minneapolis - 20 hours ago
Faltering Renault set to lay off 15,000 employees worldwide
French carmaker Renault is poised to announce 15,000 layoffs worldwide on Friday as it unveils a plan to boost its profitability and cope with faltering sales, a representative for the CFDT union said after meeting with the company.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en