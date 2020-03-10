Families mark anniversary of Ethiopia Airlines crash

In tonight’s edition: Bereaved families who lostloved ones aboard Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 converged on the crash site on to mark the first anniversary of the tragedy. In Nigeria, the influential former Emir of Kano speaks out after being removed from his position. His lawyers say his treatment is unconstitutional. Finally, we head to Morocco where women are gaining ground on the rap scene largely dominated by men.

