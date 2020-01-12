Families of victims mourn in Canada

Fifty-seven of the 176 killed when the Ukrainian jet was shot down were Canadians – and 13 of those were members of Edmonton’s Iranian community.

Al Jazeera’s David Mercer reports from Edmonton, where the community has been hit particularly hard.

