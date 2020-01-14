-
Fancy a cat nap? Osaka hotel lets visitors look at rescued felines during their stay
The Neco Republic cat cafe and rescue company lets visitors of their hotel in Osaka watch rescued cats through a window during their stay, as footage filmed on Tuesday shows.
The establishment, adjacent to a cat cafe, contains capsule beds that are strategically placed to offer a view on the cats roaming around.
Visitors can also adopt the cats, but only after “screenings and interviews,” explained Nishikubo Naomi, manager of Neco Republic.
“Many people are not familiar with the term ‘rescued’ or ‘sheltered’ cats so we are trying to make it known by many people. That’s why our facility made a kind of high impact. Many customers, in their first visit, come without knowing what this place is.”
“Cats themselves make money for their own meals,” added Nishikubo Naomi, as hotel charges “will be used to cover cats’ food and medical expenses.”
The reservation price for the hotel varies between ¥8500 (€69; $77) and ¥11500 (€94; $105) and includes a free pass to the cat cafe.
Video ID: 20200114-016
