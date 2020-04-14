Share
‘Fans can wash their hands’: Burundi’s football league carries on, untroubled by coronavirus

While sport fans around the world are starved of action amid a coronavirus-induced lockdown, Burundi’s football season is carrying on largely unperturbed – a decision some fans believe is endangering players and supporters alike.

