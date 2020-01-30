Fans paint massive mural in honour of Kobe Bryant and daughter in Manila

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Kobe Bryant fans have painted a giant mural, on the side of a Manila tenement building, in memory of the basketball player and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, who died in an helicopter crash at the weekend.

The mural was painted less than 24 hours after their deaths. Fans were seen visiting the site on Thursday, leaving flowers and candles in tribute. “It’s hard. Even though I’m a man I can’t help it but cry every time I see how it happened on YouTube, at home. It’s a shame that my idol has gone,” said one.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, Bryant spent his entire 20-year career at the Lakers, winning five NBA titles and securing the 2008 Most Valuable Player (MVP) award.

Video ID: 20200130-035

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200130-035

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly