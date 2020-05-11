‘Far from ideal’: French schools scramble to get ready for returning pupils

Overriding the concerns of its own scientific advisers, France’s government has decided to reopen primary schools this week as it gradually eases the lockdown measures put in place to stem the spread of Covid-19. FRANCE 24’s Karina Chabour reports from a primary school in Lunéville, in eastern Lorraine, where staff are racing to get ready for the return of pupils and parents worry about their safety.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en