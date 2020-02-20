Far-right terror attack leaves 11 dead in Hanau, Germany | DW News

A suspected far-right terrorist has shot dead at least eleven people near Frankfurt here in Germany. The suspect opened fire at two hookah bars in the city of Hanau. He is said to have later killed himself and his mother. Their bodies were found at an apartment in the town. The suspect has been identified as a 43-year-old German national. He left a letter admitting to carrying out the killings and also posted a video on YouTube expressing racist and other extremist views. Federal prosecutors have taken charge of the investigation and are treating the killings as acts of terrorism. The regional interior minister for his part has condemned the attacks.Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

