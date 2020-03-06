Farmers fear impact of Nile River dam

The failure to reach an agreement on the Nile River dam is worrying farmers in Sudan who rely on the reservoir for irrigation.

Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt were expected to reach a deal at recent talks in Washington, DC, but Ethiopia boycotted the meeting, accusing the United States of bias.

Farmers are concerned that the slower flow of water could affect their livelihoods.

Al Jazeera’s Hiba Morgan reports.

