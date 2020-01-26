Fascism in the Family | Al Jazeera Correspondent

The word Fascism is often used to describe the extreme nationalist and anti-immigrant sentiments that seem to be on the rise across the world. But what are the similarities between today’s far-right movements and the brutal ideology that was born in Italy a century ago? In this film, Italian-born journalist and Al Jazeera senior presenter, Barbara Serra, examines her own family’s links to Benito Mussolini’s regime to see if Fascism really is resurfacing in Italy today. Barbara’s grandfather was the fascist mayor of a key mining town in Sardinia which was used as a place of exile and punishment for political dissidents and Prisoners of War. While tracing back her family’s involvement in the regime, Barbara also discovers a direct link between her grandfather and Germany’s Nazi leadership – a revelation made even more poignant by the fact that Barbara’s young son is half Jewish. How much does its fascist past influence Italy’s current political situation? By speaking to Far-Right leader Matteo Salvini and Holocaust survivor Liliana Segre among others, this film examines the current anti-immigration sentiment, rising intolerance and the attacks on a free media to see if these are warnings that the country where the word Fascism was coined is indeed bound to repeat its history.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #AlJazeeraCorrespondent #Fascism