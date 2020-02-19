Share
Fashion industry rallies as coronavirus threatens sales

37 mins ago

Milan Fashion Week has kicked off, under the shadow of the coronavirus outbreak. Dozens of brands have warned their supply chains are at risk – and sales are slipping. Also in the show –  France takes steps to close down its oldest nuclear energy plant, and Airbus announces 2,300 job cuts in its defence and space unit. 

