Father Christmas dons diving gear to feed sharks at Rio aquarium
Father Christmas was spotted at the Rio de Janeiro aquarium some days ahead of Christmas, where he dived into a giant tank to the delight of children and visitors, as footage filmed on Saturday shows.
The Santa diver plunged into the largest tank of the aquarium to feed sharks and other fish, swimming alongside more than 2,000 animals, as visitors looked on.
“There are many smiles, everyone wants to take photos and you can see children calling their parents to show Santa,” said the diver, dressed in white and red.
Santa will be swimming alongside the aquariums residents until the end of the year, when a new show with mermaids will kick off.
