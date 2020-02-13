-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Fathers-to-be go through labour pains with simulator machine
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
A prenatal class offered by the maternity hospital Instituto Mundo Mae (World Mother Institute) uses a machine to simulate labour pains to soon-to-be-fathers in Goiania, Brazil, as seen on Wednesday. The men accompanied by their partners were connected to a birth simulator machine and were subjected to the pain of contractions women go through during labour by means of electric shockwaves attached to their stomachs.
Gustavo Magalhaes, who attended the class alongside his partner Alessa Venturini, labelled the experience as painful. At the same time, he was pleased to have attended the event and to have experienced the suffering of having his belly connected to the electric shockwave machine. “It was very interesting to learn and understand better what my wife will go through in her situation,” he remarked.
The goal of the prenatal class is to give expectant fathers the opportunity to empathise with their female partners when the time of childbirth comes, so they are able to help meet their needs. Furthermore, “the goal is to inform the couple about phases of labour: when to go to the hospital, which are the positions to ease the childbirth process or relieving pain techniques,” stated Morgana Garcia, businesswoman and owner of the maternity hospital.
At the end of the class about techniques and positions to help women during childbirth the fathers were invited to try the machine and feel the distress of labour to enhance their role during childbirth.
Video ID: 20200213-015
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200213-015
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly