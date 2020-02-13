Fathers-to-be go through labour pains with simulator machine

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A prenatal class offered by the maternity hospital Instituto Mundo Mae (World Mother Institute) uses a machine to simulate labour pains to soon-to-be-fathers in Goiania, Brazil, as seen on Wednesday. The men accompanied by their partners were connected to a birth simulator machine and were subjected to the pain of contractions women go through during labour by means of electric shockwaves attached to their stomachs.

Gustavo Magalhaes, who attended the class alongside his partner Alessa Venturini, labelled the experience as painful. At the same time, he was pleased to have attended the event and to have experienced the suffering of having his belly connected to the electric shockwave machine. “It was very interesting to learn and understand better what my wife will go through in her situation,” he remarked.

The goal of the prenatal class is to give expectant fathers the opportunity to empathise with their female partners when the time of childbirth comes, so they are able to help meet their needs. Furthermore, “the goal is to inform the couple about phases of labour: when to go to the hospital, which are the positions to ease the childbirth process or relieving pain techniques,” stated Morgana Garcia, businesswoman and owner of the maternity hospital.

At the end of the class about techniques and positions to help women during childbirth the fathers were invited to try the machine and feel the distress of labour to enhance their role during childbirth.

Video ID: 20200213-015

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200213-015

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly