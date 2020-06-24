-
Fauci warns US on coronavirus as cases surge
The top US infectious diseases expert has warned the next few weeks will be critical in controlling a ‘disturbing’ surge in coronavirus cases.
Dr Anthony Fauci also testified in Congress that he and others had not been told to slow down testing, despite claims to the contrary by President Donald Trump.
Al Jazeera’s Rosiland Jordan reports from Washington, DC, in the US.
