-
State of Palestine: Israeli forces strike Gaza Strip for the seventh night in a row - 33 mins ago
-
French Bulldog”s stupendous skateboarding skills go viral on Chinese social media - 46 mins ago
-
Court finds no evidence of direct Hezbollah, Syrian involvement in Hariri assassination - 51 mins ago
-
Wuhan goes wild as thousands throng massive pool party in city where COVID-19 cases were first found - 54 mins ago
-
PSG readies to face Leipzig in high-stakes semi-final - about 1 hour ago
-
Inside the difficult battle with illegal bear hunters – BBC - about 1 hour ago
-
US Democratic convention kicks off with Michelle Obama speech | DW News - about 1 hour ago
-
Netherlands: Ex-Lebanese PM Saad Hariri awaits verdict on father”s 2005 killing - about 1 hour ago
-
USA: Michelle Obama says Trump “in over his head” at Democratic convention - about 1 hour ago
-
The WHO holds a news conference in Geneva as fears of COVID-19 resurgence grow | LIVE - 2 hours ago
FC Barcelona sacks manager, but fans not assuaged
Heads of FC Barcelona are making serious changes in the wake of a humiliating defeat to Bayern Munich on Friday. The board has sacked manager Quique Setien, and star player Lionel Messi is said to be considering jumping ship.
