FC Barcelona sacks manager, but fans not assuaged

Heads of FC Barcelona are making serious changes in the wake of a humiliating defeat to Bayern Munich on Friday. The board has sacked manager Quique Setien, and star player Lionel Messi is said to be considering jumping ship.

