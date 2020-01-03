Fear and joy on the streets of Baghdad: Iraqis react to killing of Qassem Soleimani

Subscribe to France 24 now: https://f24.my/YouTubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

https://f24.my/YTliveEN

…

The death of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in a US air raid Friday triggered celebrations on the streets of Baghdad where protesters have been demonstrating against Iran’s influence on the Iraqi government. But others are fearful Iraq is about to be drawn into a new and bloody conflict.

Visit our website: https://www.france24.com

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/France24_en