Fear and joy on the streets of Baghdad: Iraqis react to killing of Qassem Soleimani
…
The death of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in a US air raid Friday triggered celebrations on the streets of Baghdad where protesters have been demonstrating against Iran’s influence on the Iraqi government. But others are fearful Iraq is about to be drawn into a new and bloody conflict.
