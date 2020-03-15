Fear as Colombia closes border with Venezuela over coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has prompted Colombia to shut its land border with Venezuela.

The crossing is used by thousands of Venezuelans every day who are looking for food and medicine, during their devastating economic crisis.

Cases have been rising across Latin America and there are concerns the continent is not prepared to deal with the outbreak.

Al Jazeera’s Teresa Bo reports from Buenos Aires, Argentina.

