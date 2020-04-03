Fearing COVID-19 resurgence, China asks people to stay vigilant

The Chinese government is warning people in the city of Wuhan to stay indoors amid concerns over a resurgence of coronavirus infections. It follows the imposition of a lockdown on 600,000 residents in neighbouring Henan province.

Al Jazeera’s Jessica Washington reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/