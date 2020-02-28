Share
0 0 0 0

Fearing ‘public lynching’, Polanski pulls out of France’s César awards

6 hours ago

Under-fire filmmaker Roman Polanski has announced he is skipping Friday’s awards ceremony for the Césars, France’s equivalent of the Oscars, saying he will not submit himself to a “public lynching” over rape accusations he denies.

Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Leave a Comment