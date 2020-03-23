Fears grow over Bangladesh’s COVID-19 response

In Bangladesh, there are 27 confirmed cases of the virus.

There have been two recorded deaths so far and over 2,000 are under home quarantine.

But people are scared their country may not be ready to handle the crisis.

Al Jazeera’s Tanvir Chowdhury reports from Dhaka.

