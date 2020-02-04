-
Feline grumpy?! “Jerk” cat finds purrrfect new home
A less than friendly cat named Perdita has finally found a new home thanks to a successful social media campaign.
The feline, described as the ‘world’s worst cat’ and as a ‘jerk’ by an animal shelter in Spruce Pine has officially been adopted by her new family, a couple named Joe and Betty based in Tennessee. They were seen picking up their new feline associate from the Mitchell County Animal Rescue shelter on Saturday, after she became a viral sensation.
The centre had written up a social media post complete with images of the grumpy cat in an effort to find her a new home. They said that Perdita likes ‘staring into your soul until you feel as if you may never be cheerful again’ and ‘lurking in dark corners.’ Among her dislikes are kittens, dogs and children.
“We’re very very excited for Perdita to go home today. We had 175+ applicants for her adoption and it was a daunting task for a small shelter to go through all of those adoptions but we really feel like we’ve made the best choice and Perdita made the best choice,” explained Amber Lowery, the executive director of the shelter.
“We honestly made the post as just a little bit of a joke to try to get some attention for her because we knew that she was going to be a little harder to place due to the fact that she was behaviourally challenged a little,” she stated.
Perdita’s salty demeanour and unusual facial expression made her an instant hit with more than 10,000 likes on the shelter’s Facebook post. Her success is set to continue as an Instagram account is being curated to narrate the next chapter of her life.
